Devin Booker's Bold Quote Before Game 7

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona, and after Game 6 on Thursday night, Devin Booker met with the media to discuss the upcoming game.

"It's Game 7 man, I ain't ever been in a Game 7, so it's gonna be fun" Booker said. "It's the greatest two words in sports."

Booker made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career last season, and the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul was trading to the team in the summer of 2020, and with Booker they formed one of the best backcourts in the history of the NBA.

They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but they picked up right where they left off when they finished the 2022 regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference (they also had the best record in the entire NBA).

The winner of Game 7 will face off with the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the NBA Finals.

