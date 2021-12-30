Devin Booker Became The 7th Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
The Phoenix Suns crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and advanced to 27-7, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.
All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible game scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and blocking two shots.
He also shot 50% from the field, and 50% from the three-point range.
In fact, that was not even the most impressive thing he did all night.
He also became the seventh youngest player in NBA history (25-years-old and 61 days) to score 10,000 points.
The accomplishment can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN Stats & Info.
Booker and the Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and this year they are once again one of the contenders to win an NBA Championship.
