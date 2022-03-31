Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Warriors
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-103 on the road at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday evening.
Devin Booker went off for 22 points in the win, and after the game he spoke to Bally Sports Arizona.
The clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Suns improved to 62-14 on the season, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference, and the best team in the NBA.
