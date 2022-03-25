WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Play

Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the Phoenix Suns 140-130 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening.

During the game, Booker had a very impressive sequence that went viral on social media, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA on ESPN.

The Suns improved to 60-14 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

Their record is also the best in the entire NBA just one season after going to the NBA Finals last year.

Chris Paul returned to the lineup for the first time since last month, and had 17 points, four rebounds and 13 assists.

