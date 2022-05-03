WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Move On Luka Doncic

Devin Booker had an incredible move on Luka Doncic in Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 121-114 on Monday evening in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series to take a 1-0 lead.

Devin Booker went off for 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win.

During the game, Booker had an incredible move on All-Star Luka Doncic.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in just six games.

However, they picked up right where they left off this season, because they finished the year as the first seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.

In the first-round of the playoffs they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in just six games, and in three of the games they had to play without Booker who had been out due to a hamstring injury.

As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in six games in their first-round playoff series and this is also the first time that they have been to the second-round since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

