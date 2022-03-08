Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

The Phoenix Suns will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without their All-Star shooting guard.

Devin Booker has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Booker has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols, so Tuesday's game will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.

The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-13 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.

In their last ten games they have gone 7-3, and they are 23-6 on the road.

