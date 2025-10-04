Devin Booker Holds Back Assessment of Lakers’ New Center
Devin Booker hasn’t put too much thought into the impact that his former teammate might have on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Deandre Ayton, the former Suns center, linked up with the Western Conference contenders this offseason. He’ll continue facing the squad that brought him in as a homegrown four times a year, and could potentially draw a playoff matchup against the Suns depending on how the season shakes out.
The Lakers are hopeful that Ayton can be a major contributor to a championship-hopeful squad. Booker isn’t sure about what Ayton brings to the table in LA.
“I mean, I guess we’ll just have to see,” Booker told reporters when asked about what Ayton brings to the Lakers.
Typically, former teammates tend to be complimentary of each other even if they go to conference rivals. Booker didn’t see a need to go that route with Ayton, who left the Suns on awkward terms.
The public took Booker’s comments as shade aimed at the veteran big man. Since Booker didn’t expand on his thoughts regarding Ayton, it’s difficult to see it any other way.
Perhaps that’s just Booker being defensive of the team that he’s been loyal to since he entered the league as a young star out of Kentucky.
Booker entered the NBA in 2015. The Suns spent their 13th overall pick on the guard and had him playing in 76 games as a rookie. By year two, he was a full-time starter and averaging over 20 points per game.
Throughout his decade-long run in the NBA, Booker has been with the Suns. Despite the organization dealing with major changes, drama, and frequent losses at times, Booker has remained focused on trying to help bring a title to Phoenix. He’s been a rumored trade block candidate for years, but Booker continues to shoot down any narrative that he wants out.
More Suns News: Devin Booker Message Puts NBA Trade Block Rumors to Rest
Considering Ayton’s exit was premature and not without drama, it would be understandable if Booker still feels a certain way. Either way, Booker doesn’t owe Ayton and the Lakers an assessment anyway. At the end of the day, they are competitors. And Ayton is hoping to find success in year eight with his third organization since landing with the Suns as the first-overall pick in 2018. With the Lakers, Ayton is hoping to play postseason basketball for the first time since 2024.