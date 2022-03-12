Skip to main content
Devin Booker's Status For Raptors-Suns Game

Devin Booker is not on the injury report, and is available to play in Friday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker made his return to the Phoenix Suns starting lineup when they crushed the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday evening in Florida.   

Booker had missed four straight games due to health and safety protocols prior to scoring 23 points against the Heat.    

On Friday night, Booker is not on the injury report against the Toronto Raptors, and will once again be back in the starting lineup.   

Screenshot captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-13 record in 66 games. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they are once again one of the legitimate contenders to win an NBA title this season. 

The team is currently without All-Star point guard Chris Paul for a long period of time due to a thumb injury. 

