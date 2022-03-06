Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

The status of Booker for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the first seed in the Western Conference, and are eight games in front of the Golden State Warriors, who are the next closest team.

In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 8-2, and have won two games in a row.

The two teams played in the NBA Finals last season, and the Bucks won the series in six games.

