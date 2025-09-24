Devin Booker Message Puts NBA Trade Block Rumors to Rest
Devin Booker is committed to the Phoenix Suns, even after the “superteam” era flopped.
While Booker is a homegrown prospect in Phoenix, the Suns did what they could to surround Booker with other notable stars. Kevin Durant joined the team a couple of years ago, and they managed to lure in Bradley Beal, who had a no-trade clause with the Washington Wizards.
The result? Zero Western Conference Championship appearances.
At this point, Kevin Durant is a member of the Houston Rockets. Bradley Beal was bought out and joined the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2025-2026 NBA season. As for Booker, he made a major business decision. The homegrown star earned a massive extension. Now, he’s making his loyalty to the Suns clear.
Good Luck Trying to Trade for Devin Booker
Before Phoenix made a deep playoff run a few years back, Booker was a popular hypothetical trade target. Then, the Suns managed to make an NBA Finals run, silencing those ideas.
As the Suns struggled through the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Booker rumors were back on. At the end of the day, nothing was there. Booker publicly confirmed on Wednesday that he feels there is unfinished business for him in Arizona.
via @KellanOlson: Devin Booker said he has "unfinished business" here when it comes to his decision to stay put as he goes through another new era for the Suns. A message he has been stressing is how important basketball is in this town "and how serious we take it."
Suns’ owner Matt Ishbia reiterated what the world knows: Booker is the “franchise player” and one of “the greatest Suns of all time.” Being a superstar in his prime, Booker’s value is high, and the Suns met him with a payday that proves their loyalty to him.
Since 2015-2016, Booker has started in 648 of his 673 games. He has posted averages of 24.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from three.
Booker has been a part of four playoff runs, averaging 28 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.
He’s a four-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA member. Back in July, Booker agreed to a $145 million extension to keep him under contract until the 2029-2030 season. The extension doesn’t mean parties can’t change their minds about a trade later on, but it certainly makes matters more difficult if that time comes.
For now, Booker is committed to his team in Phoenix, leaving the league one less NBA star to look at as a potential acquisition anytime soon.