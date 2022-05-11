Here's What Devin Booker Said After Game 5

Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Great Quote After Game 5

Devin Booker met with the media after the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 110-80 on Tuesday night in Arizona, and the series is now 3-2 in their favor.  

Devin Booker went off for 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals and after the game he met with the media. 

"This is just what I've been preparing for," Booker said. "Even those seasons that we didn't make it I sat there and I took that anger to the gym and just imagined myself being in those situations,"

The series will now head back to Texas for Game 6 on Thursday, and if the Suns win the game they can close out the Mavs and head to the Western Conference Finals.

Last season, Booker made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his NBA career, and the Suns also made the NBA Finals. 

This season, Booker made his second straight All-Star Game, and the Suns finished the regular season as the top seed in the west and they were also the best team in the NBA. 

