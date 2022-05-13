Devin Booker's Bold Quote After Game 6
The Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 113-86 in Texas on Thursday night, and the Game 6 win for the Mavs now forces a Game 7 back in Texas.
The series has been extremely volatile as neither team has won a game on the road.
The two teams have been dominant at home, but looked absolutely lost when playing on the road.
After the game, Devin Booker met with reporters.
"I'd rather have swept them," Booker said when asked about if he would have liked to have closed out the series in Game 6 as opposed to a Game 7.
The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, and they finished the regular season with the best record in the entire NBA.
They made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Mavs, this is their first time out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season.
Game 7 will be on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.
