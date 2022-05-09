Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Lost Game 4
The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Texas to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 111-101.
The loss for the Suns now ties up the series at 2-2 with Game 5 being back in Arizona on Tuesday night.
The Suns had won the first two games in Arizona, so they went to Texas with a 2-0 lead, but the Mavs responded in both games on their home court.
Devin Booker finished his afternoon with 35 points and seven assists, and after the loss he met with the media.
Booker had to carry the load for the Suns, because Chris Paul was in foul trouble the whole game and ended up fouling out less than half way through the fourth quarter.
The Suns finished the regular season as the best team in the NBA, and they are also coming off making the NBA Finals last season.
As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
