Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Won Game 2

Devin Booker met with the media after the Phoenix Suns won Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening by a score of 129-109 to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Devin Booker went off for 30 points, four rebounds and four assists and after the big win the All-Star shooting guard gave high praise for his teammate Chris Paul.

"He's just in control at all times, Booker said of Paul. "He's two, three steps ahead of whatever the other team is doing and just the leadership."

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, which was Paul's first season with the franchise after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020.

This season they picked up right where they left off when they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

The series will now go back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, and all the pressure is on the Mavericks.

