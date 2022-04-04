Skip to main content
LOOK: Devin Booker's Awesome Instagram Story

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns posted an Instagram story on Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix Suns were on a three-game road trip that began on March 30, and they are now back home in Arizona where they will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening. 

Devin Booker posed a story on Instagram with his dog now that he's back at home, and the post can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.  

Screenshot from Devin Booker's Instagram story 

The All-Star shooting guard has helped lead the Suns (62-16) to the best record in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.  

Last season, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

