Devin Booker's Awesome Instagram Story

The Phoenix Suns were on a three-game road trip that began on March 30, and they are now back home in Arizona where they will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening.

Devin Booker posed a story on Instagram with his dog now that he's back at home, and the post can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.

Screenshot from Devin Booker's Instagram story

The All-Star shooting guard has helped lead the Suns (62-16) to the best record in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball