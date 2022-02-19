Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

The Phoenix Suns are by far the best team in the NBA heading into All-Star break, and recently they have been on fire.

In their last 19 games they have lost just one time.

On Thursday, Devin Booker posted a photo (that is going viral on Twitter) of the results of their last 19 games.

All of them are wins except for their game in Atlanta against the Hawks, which the All-Star shooting guard put an angry emoji over.

The tweet from Booker can be seen embedded below.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 48-10 record, and the closest team to them is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they have picked up right back where they left off.

