Here's The 3 Tweets Devin Booker Sent Out On Friday

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns sent out three tweets on Friday, and the three posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Booker made the playoffs for the first time in his career last year, and helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals.

They lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks, but the season was still a huge success in Chris Paul's first year with the team.

This season they are right back to being one of the elite teams in all of basketball.

They have a 30-8 record in 38 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA, and also the top seed in the Western Conference.

Booker is having another phenomenal season averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

