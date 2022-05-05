WATCH: Devin Booker SHUTS DOWN Luka Doncic
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Wednesday evening.
During the game, All-Star Devin Booker was guarding All-Star Luka Doncic, and Booker played fantastic defense on Doncic.
Booker is not known for his defense, but the play was a very impressive stand.
The Suns won the first game of the series by a score of 121-114 on Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Mavs are in a tough spot in Game 2, because if they lose again they will be in an 0-2 hole, and all the pressure will be on them in Games 3 and 4 back in Dallas.
Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals in Booker's first trip to the NBA Playoffs.
The trade in the summer of 2020 for Chris Paul was one of the greatest moves in the history franchise.
They finished this year as the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.