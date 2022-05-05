WATCH: Devin Booker SHUTS DOWN Luka Doncic

Devin Booker played great defense on Luka Doncic in Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Wednesday evening.

During the game, All-Star Devin Booker was guarding All-Star Luka Doncic, and Booker played fantastic defense on Doncic.

Booker is not known for his defense, but the play was a very impressive stand.

The Suns won the first game of the series by a score of 121-114 on Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Mavs are in a tough spot in Game 2, because if they lose again they will be in an 0-2 hole, and all the pressure will be on them in Games 3 and 4 back in Dallas.

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals in Booker's first trip to the NBA Playoffs.

The trade in the summer of 2020 for Chris Paul was one of the greatest moves in the history franchise.

They finished this year as the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball