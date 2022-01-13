Skip to main content
Devin Booker's New Profile Picture Has Gone Viral

Devin Booker posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account, and it's going viral. The photo is in reference to something that happened during the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Toronto Raptors 99-95 in Canada on Tuesday evening, and something out of the ordinary happened at the free throw line.  

There are no fans in the stands during games at the Raptors arena right now, and when Devin Booker was shooting a free throw, their mascot was trying to distract the All-Star shooting guard.   

Booker clearly did not like that, and the ref sent the mascot away. 

The clip of what transpired can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of Rob Perez. 

On Wednesday, Booker changed his profile photo on Twitter to a picture of the Raptors mascot, and the post can be seen embedded below. 

The post has over 123,000 likes in less than seven-hours, and thousands of comments and retweets. 

The Suns have the best record in the NBA at 31-9 in 40 games. 

