Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson

On Tuesday evening, two of the best teams in the NBA (Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns) faced off in Arizona.

The Suns blew out the Warriors by a score of 134-105.

However, the most significant part of the game happened in the third quarter when Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career.

All-Star guard Devin Booker and Thompson were seen having words, and Thompson was heated.

After the game, Booker was asked about Thompson on the TNT broadcast, and he gave a very positive answer.

Booker: "I love Klay Thompson, and I have from the beginning. From the draft coming out, I said I wanted to be Klay Thompson. Now, that doesn't excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other. So, I have fun with it, big fan of his and his competitive nature, and that's that."

Booker finished his night with 34 points and seven assists, and the Suns are now 3-1 on the season in their first four games (the Warriors fell to 2-2).

Both teams are expected to be at the top of the Western Conference this season.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Meanwhile, the Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best regular season record in the league this past season (they lost in Game 7 of the second round against the Dallas Mavericks).

The Warriors and Suns will face off again ( on November 16 in Arizona).

There is an excellent chance these two teams will face off in the NBA playoffs this season.