Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Nets And Knicks In Back-To-Back Nights

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns began the 2021-22 season with a 1-3 record, and since that point they have won 16 straight games and now have a 17-3 record in their fist 20 games of the season.

On Friday night they beat the New York Knicks 118-97 and on Saturday night they beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107.

Booker had 32 points on Friday and on Saturday he had 30 points.

The All-Star shooting guard sent out a tweet on Saturday after the Suns beat the Nets, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Last season the Suns made the playoffs for the first time in his career, and not only did they make the postseason, but they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

