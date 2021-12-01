Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors
    Publish date:

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors

    Devin Booker sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Devin Booker sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors.

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns won their 17th game in a row on Tuesday night when they defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-96 in Arizona.

    The two teams now have the same record (18-3), which is the best in the entire NBA.  

    After the game, Booker sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

    The All-Star shooting guard only played 15 minutes, because he left the game due to a hamstring injury. 

    Booker had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in the minutes that he played. 

    On the season, he is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. 

    The former Kentucky star is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range. 

    He made the playoffs for the first time in his career last year when the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17263139_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Terrible Shooting Night

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Incredible Outfit Before The Warriors Lost To The Suns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13713229_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status In Warriors-Suns Game

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    9 hours ago