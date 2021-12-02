Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns won their 17th game in a row on Tuesday night when they defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-96 in Arizona.

The two teams now have the same record (18-3), which is the best in the entire NBA.

After the game, Booker sent out a tweet that has over 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The All-Star shooting guard only played 15 minutes, because he left the game due to a hamstring injury.

Booker had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in the minutes that he played.

On the season, he is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.

He made the playoffs for the first time in his career last year when the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

