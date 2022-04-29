Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

Devin Booker sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.  

The win advanced the Suns to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pelicans are headed to the offseason. 

After the huge win, Devin Booker sent out a tweet which is going viral on Twitter. 

Booker got injured in Game 2 of the series, and then missed Games 3, 4, and 5. 

However, he returned for Game 6 and scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in 32 minutes.   

The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

This season, they picked up right where they left off, and had the best record in the entire NBA. 

Meanwhile, the young and hungry Pelicans may not have advanced, but they put up a good fight just to be there. 

They had been the ninth seed, but won their way through the play-in tournament and then won two games against the Suns. 

In addition, they were able to do all of that without their best player 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson. 

