Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Nets And Knicks In Back-To-Back Nights

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Devin Booker Sent Out A Tweet After The Suns Beat The Brooklyn Nets And New York Knicks In Two Straight Nights
    Publish date:

    Devin Booker Sent Out A Tweet After The Suns Beat The Brooklyn Nets And New York Knicks In Two Straight Nights

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in their last two games.
    Author:

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in their last two games.

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns began the 2021-22 season with a 1-3 record, and since that point they have won 16 straight games and now have a 17-3 record in their fist 20 games of the season. 

    On Friday night they beat the New York Knicks 118-97 and on Saturday night they beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. 

    Booker had 32 points on Friday and on Saturday he had 30 points. 

    The All-Star shooting guard sent out a tweet on Saturday after the Suns beat the Nets, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Last season the Suns made the playoffs for the first time in his career, and not only did they make the postseason, but they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17167212_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Nets And Knicks In Back-To-Back Nights

    just now
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16911688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Getting Injured

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_9146527_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving To The Rockets For This Player

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot With Damian Lillard Guarding Him

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Zion Williamson Injury Update From The New Orleans Pelicans

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photos Steph Curry Tweeted On Thanksgiving

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    Nov 26, 2021