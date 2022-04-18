Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Pelicans

Devin Booker spoke to reporters after the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 110-99 to take Game 1 on Sunday evening.

After the game, Devin Booker spoke to Bally Sports Arizona.

Booker finished the win with 25 points, eight assists and made four three-pointers.

Game 2 will be played on Tuesday evening once again in Arizona.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball