Skip to main content

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Pelicans

Devin Booker spoke to reporters after the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 110-99 to take Game 1 on Sunday evening.

After the game, Devin Booker spoke to Bally Sports Arizona.     

Booker finished the win with 25 points, eight assists and made four three-pointers. 

Game 2 will be played on Tuesday evening once again in Arizona. 

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar24 seconds ago
USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets In Game 1

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Current Status For Game 2 Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16251922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 2 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Warriors And Nuggets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17416969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18103182_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago