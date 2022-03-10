Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Heat
Devin Booker spoke to the media after the Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday evening.
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 111-90 in Florida on Wednesday evening, and after the game the All-Star shooting guard spoke to reporters.
"We wanted this one bad to be completely honest," Booker said. "We have a lot of respect for their team especially for what they did to us in Phoenix."
The Heat crushed the Suns in January on their home court by a score of 123-100.
This time around the Suns returned the favor on the Heat's home court.
The win improved the Suns to 53-13 in the 66 games that they have played this season, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.
The full clip of Booker speaking after the game can be watched here.
