Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker. 

The status of Booker for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are currently the first seed in the Western Conference, and are eight games in front of the Golden State Warriors, who are the next closest team.  

In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 8-2, and have won two games in a row. 

The two teams played in the NBA Finals last season, and the Bucks won the series in six games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

