Skip to main content
Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.

The Phoenix Suns will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without their All-Star shooting guard.    

Devin Booker has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Booker has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols, so Tuesday's game will be his fourth straight out of the lineup. 

The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-13 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.

In their last ten games they have gone 7-3, and they are 23-6 on the road.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar24 seconds ago
USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Raptors

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17847237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Cam Reddish's Big Game

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago