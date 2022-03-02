Huge News About The Availability Of Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 49-12 record, but on Wednesday some unfortunate news was announced.

Devin Booker has entered health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The team is already without Chris Paul, who is out for 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury.

On Wednesday, they are facing the Portland Trail Blazers at home in Arizona, and Booker is ruled out for the game.

They made the NBA Finals last season after a ten-year drought from the postseason, and have been on fire this season.

In their last ten games overall, they have gone 8-2, but they are also currently on a two-game losing skid.

The Golden State Warriors remain 6.5 games behind them for the top spot in the west.

