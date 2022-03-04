Devin Booker's Status For Knicks-Suns Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting he New York Knicks in Arizona on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

Booker has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with a 50-12 record in the 62 games that they have played, which has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who remain 7.0 games behind.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season after missing the playoffs for ten straight seasons.

