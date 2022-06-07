Devin Booker's Viral Tweet On Monday
On Monday, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet.
Booker's tweet: "I don’t do deals I do sh*t I like"
Booker and the Suns had a fantastic regular season, and they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, they had the best record in the entire NBA.
After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they appeared to have picked up right where they left off, but in the second-round of the playoffs the Dallas Mavericks stunned them.
The Mavs blew out the Suns in Arizona in Game 7 of the second-round, which ended the season for the Suns much earlier than anyone had expected.
Booker has established himself as one of the best shooting guards, and he and Chris Paul make up one of the best backcourts in the history of the NBA.
The Mavs ended up losing in just five games to the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals.
The Warriors are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.