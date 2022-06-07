Devin Booker's Viral Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, they made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are the two teams that made the 2022 NBA Finals.

Booker's tweet: "I don’t do deals I do sh*t I like"

Booker and the Suns had a fantastic regular season, and they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, they had the best record in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they appeared to have picked up right where they left off, but in the second-round of the playoffs the Dallas Mavericks stunned them.

The Mavs blew out the Suns in Arizona in Game 7 of the second-round, which ended the season for the Suns much earlier than anyone had expected.

Booker has established himself as one of the best shooting guards, and he and Chris Paul make up one of the best backcourts in the history of the NBA.

The Mavs ended up losing in just five games to the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals.

The Warriors are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics.

