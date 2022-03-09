Skip to main content
Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Heat Game

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Heat Game

Devin Booker will be available to play in Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Devin Booker will be available to play in Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

The Phoenix Suns are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker in the lineup. 

Booker had missed the last four games due to health and safety protocols, but he has now been cleared to play.  

The status of Booker for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Booker and the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 52-13 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.  

The franchise had not been to the postseason in a decade, but ended the drought last season when they made the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos RJ Barrett Posted To Instagram After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Scoring 50

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17856661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Said About Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17852502_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After His Big Game

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17565277_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago