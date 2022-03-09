Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Heat Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker in the lineup.

Booker had missed the last four games due to health and safety protocols, but he has now been cleared to play.

The status of Booker for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Booker and the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 52-13 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise had not been to the postseason in a decade, but ended the drought last season when they made the NBA Finals.

