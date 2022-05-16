Here's What Devin Booker Said After Game 7

Devin Booker met with the media after the Phoenix Suns lost Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end on Sunday evening in Arizona when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series by a score of 123-90.

The win for the Mavs moves them on to the Western Conference Finals where they will face off with the Golden State Warriors, who just beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round.

As for the Suns, a season after making the NBA Finals, they are headed home in an embarrassing fashion

After the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker (who had just 11 points) met with the media.

"It was a good ol' fashion a-s whooping beginning to end," Booker said after the game.

The Suns had finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

They had looked like a team poised to face off with the Warriors in the Conference Finals, but Luka Doncic and the Mavs showed up when it mattered most.

Prior to Game 7, the road team in the series had gone 0-6.

