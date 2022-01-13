Devin Booker's New Profile Picture Has Gone Viral

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Toronto Raptors 99-95 in Canada on Tuesday evening, and something out of the ordinary happened at the free throw line.

There are no fans in the stands during games at the Raptors arena right now, and when Devin Booker was shooting a free throw, their mascot was trying to distract the All-Star shooting guard.

Booker clearly did not like that, and the ref sent the mascot away.

The clip of what transpired can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of Rob Perez.

On Wednesday, Booker changed his profile photo on Twitter to a picture of the Raptors mascot, and the post can be seen embedded below.

The post has over 154,000 likes, and thousands of comments and retweets.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA at 31-9 in 40 games.

