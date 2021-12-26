Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True
    Publish date:

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.
    Author:

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Christmas Day.  

    Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas. 

    The tweet from 2017 from Booker can be seen embedded below. 

    Booker's tweet said: "We need a Christmas game @NBA

    On Saturday, the Suns quote tweeted the old tweet and their post can be seen embedded below. 

    The Tweet from the Suns said: "Four years later, @DevinBook gets his Christmas wish!" 

    The Suns lost the game 116-107, which means that the Warriors now surpassed the Suns in the standings.  

    The Warriors are 27-6, which is the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.  

    Meanwhile, the Suns are now a half-game behind at 26-6.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics On Christmas

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Suns

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410830_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden Shares What He Did While In Quarantine

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 2 Tweets James Harden Sent Out On Christmas

    13 hours ago