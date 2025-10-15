Devin Carter's Total NBA Earnings With Kings' Latest Decision
The Sacramento Kings got an early start by making a call on Devin Carter’s contract.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Carter will be informed that his team option will be picked up by the Kings. He’s set to add another year to his rookie-scale deal with the Kings.
via @MikeAScotto: The Sacramento Kings have exercised their third-year option on guard Devin Carter. He was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Sacramento and appeared in 36 games with the Kings during the 2024-25 season.
The Kings are pledging to pay over $5.0 million to Carter for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He becomes one of the first players to see his contract option for next season picked up, as the October 31 deadline looms.
How Much Will Devin Carter Make?
As a rookie last season, Carter was guaranteed $4.6 million by the Kings. When he enters the 2025-2026 season for his sophomore effort, the Kings will shell out $4.9 million. He’ll exceed the $5.0 million mark, beginning next year.
- 2024-2025 - $4,689,000
- 2025-2026 - $4,923,720
- 2026-2027 - $5,158,080 - Team Option
When Carter wraps up his third NBA season, he’ll secure $14,770,8000.
There is a fourth-year option that will be on the table for Carter next year. The Kings would have until late October 2026 to pick it up or decline. If the Kings choose to go in the former direction, then Carter would secure a $7.37 million commitment from the team.
via @James_HamNBA: Devin Carter on year two, coming into camp in better shape and continuing to develop point guard skills.
Sacramento could go in two different directions. If they are sold on Carter’s long-term value and want to get ahead of the market, they can strike a new deal with the Kings’ youngster before picking up the option. If Sacramento wants to cut ties earlier, they could decline the option.
Carter has seen very limited NBA action so far. After going 13th overall to the Kings out of Providence in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carter played in just 36 games. He averaged 11 minutes of playing time off the bench, producing 3.8 points. 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Carter made 37 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 29 percent of his threes.
After dealing with an injury, Carter hopes to have a better impact in Sacramento in year two.