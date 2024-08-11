Diana Taurasi Makes History by Winning Sixth Olympic Gold Medal
There is nobody in Olympic basketball history more decorated than Diana Taurasi. The Phoenix Mercury superstar became the only player to win a sixth gold medal as the United States women's basketball team defeated France in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Team USA defeated France 67-66 to win an eighth straight Olympic gold. Taurasi has broken a tie with Sue Bird, who won five Olympic gold medals.
Taurasi made her first Olympic appearance in 2004 and has made appearances in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2021 (COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Tokyo Olympics) and 2024. She's earned a gold medal on every trip.
In Paris, Team USA didn't have much trouble until a hard-fought gold medal game against France. Prior to Sunday's championship, the United States had a 5-0 record, winning those games by an average of 18.6 points.
Taurasi took on more of a leadership role in this year's Olympics, not seeing as much time on the floor as in previous years. But simply making the roster is an impressive accomplishment, and winning six gold medals is an historic achievement.
Over the course of her incredible career, Taurasi has broken the WNBA scoring record, has won three league championships and is a former WNBA MVP. She's been selected to the All-Star Game 11 times and has won the league's scoring title five times.
Additionally, Taurasi was a three-time national champion at UConn and was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year. It's one of the most historic careers in the history of basketball.
It was awesome to see the WNBA superstar and future Hall of Famer add to her list of incredible accomplishments on Sunday.