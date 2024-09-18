Diana Taurasi Responds to Questions About WNBA Future, Retirement
Diana Taurasi won't say whether or not she's retiring from the WNBA, but she says that is "near." The three-time league champion and former MVP was asked about her future following the Phoenix Mercury's 85-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.
Over the last several weeks, the Mercury's social media team has been promoting ticket sales with the phrase, "If this is it ...," hinting at Taurasi's possible retirement. It leads many to believe the WNBA legend will call it a career when the season ends.
Taurasi was asked after Tuesday's game if she knows the decision she will make about her future in the league.
"You know, I don't know. The last couple of weeks have been a little nerve-racking for myself," Taurasi said. "I don't want to make any emotional, rash decisions. I know the end is near — when that is, I don't know."
Taurasi has enjoyed a stellar career since joining the league in 2004. She's spent her entire career in Phoenix, has earned 11 All-Star selections, is a 10-time WNBA First-Team selection, has won three league titles with two Finals MVP awards. Taurasi was also named the MVP in 2009.
With more than 10,000 points in her career, she's also the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Prior to her time in the WNBA, Taurasi was a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year and was a three-time national champion while playing at UConn. She's also won six Olympic gold medals. Whenever she calls it a career, she'll finish as one of the most decorated players in league history.
Right now, Taurasi is focusing on the task at hand and not looking too far ahead.
"I've always been a person that just concentrates on what's next. That's practice tomorrow, Seattle on Thursday," she sad. "When the season is over, I'll reflect and I'll get advice from the people that are close to my heart and been with me since Day 1.
"You never know. Who knows?"