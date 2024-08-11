Diana Taurasi Shares Special Moment with Parents After Final Olympic Appearance
Sunday was a special day for Diana Taurasi for many reasons. As the United States women's basketball team defeated France 67-66 to bring home another gold medal, the WNBA legend celebrated her final Olympic appearance.
Taurasi made history on Sunday, becoming the first basketball player to win six Olympic gold medals, breaking a tie with Sue Bird. Although she took on more of a leadership role in 2024, it was still an historic accomplishment for the Phoenix Mercury star.
Sunday also marked the final Olympic appearance for Taurasi, who has made every Team USA squad since 2004. So, after claiming a sixth gold medal and making world history, Taurasi shared her final trip to the Olympic Games with her parents.
ESPN's Holly Rowe shared video of the moments Taurasi shared with her parents after Sunday's win over France:
Taurasi didn't see as much playing time in the 2024 Paris Olympics as in previous years. But winning a sixth gold medal — and making six Olympic rosters — is a remarkable achievement. It was a heartwarming moment to celebrate her accomplishment with family in France.
A sixth gold medal is just the latest achievement for Taurasi. She has broken owns the WNBA scoring record, has won three league championships and is a former WNBA MVP. She's been selected to the All-Star Game 11 times and has won the league's scoring title five times.
Additionally, Taurasi was a three-time national champion at UConn and was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year. It's one of the most historic careers in the history of basketball.
There isn't much Taurasi hasn't accomplished on the basketball court.