Did Al Horford Chase More Favorable Situation in NBA Free Agency?
Al Horford’s time with the Boston Celtics has come to a close. The veteran center is beginning a new era with the Golden State Warriors for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Since the start of free agency in July, Horford was linked to the Warriors. As Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation had to be sorted out before the Warriors could officially ink Horford, the ex-Celtics center waited patiently on the open market.
Over in Boston, they claimed to have made a pitch to Horford, attempting to keep him from leaving them for the second time in his career. However, the Warriors’ situation was too good to pass up.
“It’s a great opportunity to compete and to win at a high level,” Horford told the media.
“When I think about the Warriors, I think about Steph, and Draymond, and Steve Kerr. Seeing Jimmy Butler here and what he did in that second half of the season last year after that trade and how they were playing.”
Although the Celtics parted ways with key players (Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis), Horford seriously considered sticking around. Had it not been for the Warriors’ offer in what seems to be a gap year for Boston, Horford might’ve stuck around.
“If there was one place that I was going to leave, it was for this,” Horford said. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was a place, it was this one. I happened to get this opportunity, so I jumped at it.”
Are the Warriors More Favorable?
Before the Oklahoma City Thunder took home the trophy in 2025, Horford’s Celtics were the defending NBA Champions. Heading into last year, they were heavily favored to run it back, and ended up second in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season.
The Warriors made it just as far as Boston did on the opposite side of the league. Just how much more favorable is Horford’s new move?
According to FanDuel, the Warriors’ NBA Finals line is set at +2700 just days after their handful of roster additions, including Horford. That’s 10th in the league, and 7th in the Western Conference.
As for the Celtics, they are sitting in 13th place with their line set at +3300. That’s sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has a lot more questions for next season, especially with the absence of Horford. The front court will miss the new Warriors center, Porzingis, and the injured Jayson Tatum. A lot is riding on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to steer the ship with some temporary additions.
The last time Horford left the Celtics in free agency, he chased a big check and ended up in two unfavorable situations. This time around, he looked for the right fit and opportunity to compete for a title, as he enters the final stages of his playing career.