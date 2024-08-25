WATCH: DiJonai Carrington, Jaylyn Sherrod Have Heated Exchange in Sun-Liberty Matchup
Through the first 30 games of the WNBA season, the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun have been the two best teams. So, when the two sides met at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night, there were some intense moments.
Things boiled over between Sun gaurd DiJonai Carrington and Liberty guard Jaylyn Sherrod late in Saturday's contest. Carrington seemed to take exception to Sherrod's arm smacking her in the face multiple times.
Near the end of the play, Carrington extended her arm and threw Sherrod to the ground. The two players then had to be separated after the exchange. Below is the clip from Saturday's contest:
That play occurred in the final minute of the game and both Carrington and Sherrod were hit with technical fouls.
Connecticut pulled off an impressive road win, defeating the Liberty 72-64. The Sun improved to 22-7 with the victory, securing a spot in the WNBA playoffs. New York had already locked up a postseason berth.
Carrington ended Saturday night's game with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sherrod played just one mintue for the Liberty in the loss.
New York and Connecticut own the two best records in the WNBA so far this season. The Liberty sit atop the league at 25-5 while the Sun are 2.5 games back from that mark.
Both teams are hoping to win a WNBA championship this season. When you have two of the best teams going against each other, emotions tend to boil over at times. That appears to be all that happened in Saturday night's contest.