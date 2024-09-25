DiJonai Carrington Named WNBA Most Improved Player in 2024
DiJonai Carrington's success during the 2024 season did not go unnoticed. On Wednesday, the WNBA named the Connecticut Sun guard the Most Improved Player for the 2024 season.
Carrington, now a four-year WNBA veteran, received 28 of 67 votes for the leagues' Most Improved Player honor. She edged out Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Bridget Carleton (Minnesota Lynx) and Chennedy Carter (Chicago Sky) for the honor.
This season, Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Sun, all career-high averages. She also scored in double figures in 25 of Connecticut's 40 games during the year. The Sun finished with a 28-12 record and reached the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
The Sun surprised Carrington with balloons after it was learned that she had received the league's honor. A video was posted by Connecticut's social media team, capturing the cool locker room moment.
Connecticut selected Carrington in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft with the No. 20 pick. She has spent her entire career with the Sun, improving statistically each season.
Carrington reached an impressive career milestone earlier in the 2024 season, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career. She is also approaching 500 career rebounds, having collected 447 through four seasons.
For being named the WNBA's Most Improved Player, Carrington will receive a bonus of $5,150 and a special trophy.
Carrington and the Sun play the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). Connecticut owns a 1-0 lead the best-of-3 series.