Dillon Brooks' Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3

Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Dillon Brooks was charged with a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2, which meant Brooks was ejected from the game in the first half.

The NBA then went the next step and suspended Brooks for Game 3.

While many can argue if suspending Brooks was right or wrong, it's just one game.

The Warriors will be without Payton II (who had been playing outstanding) for the foreseeable future.

The series has been suspenseful, and is tied up 1-1 after the first two games in Memphis.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last year to the Utah Jazz in five games.

Related stories on NBA basketball