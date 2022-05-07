Dillon Brooks' Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3
The Memphis Grizzlies are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Dillon Brooks was charged with a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2, which meant Brooks was ejected from the game in the first half.
The NBA then went the next step and suspended Brooks for Game 3.
While many can argue if suspending Brooks was right or wrong, it's just one game.
The Warriors will be without Payton II (who had been playing outstanding) for the foreseeable future.
The series has been suspenseful, and is tied up 1-1 after the first two games in Memphis.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last year to the Utah Jazz in five games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.