Dillon Brooks Has A Viral Quote About The Warriors After Game 6

Dillon Brooks met with the media after the Memphis Grizzlies got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

The Memphis Grizzlies had their season end at the hand of the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Game 6 by a score of 110-96.

After the game, Dillon Brooks met with the media, and had a quote that is going viral on Twitter.

"They know that we're gonna come every single year," Brooks said of the Warriors. "We're young and they're getting old, so they know we're coming every single year, and that's the way I play. I play for the respect, I play for my peers to respect me."

Brooks and the Grizzlies did a good job getting the series all the way to Game 6, because they had been playing without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant since the end of Game 3.

Morant injured his knee, and did not return for the remainder of the series.

The Warriors will now go to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks.

That series is currently knotted up at 3-3 with a Game 7 coming on Sunday in Arizona to decide who will advance to play the Warriors.

