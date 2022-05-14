WATCH: Dillon Brooks Flagrant Foul On Steph Curry

Dillon Brooks was called for a flagrant 1 foul on Steph Curry during Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-96 on Friday night, and the win ended the series and sends the Warriros off to the Western Conference Finals.

During the game, Dillon Brooks picked up a flagrant 1 foul for his shove of Steph Curry.

The series was a dramatic one as Brooks had actually be suspended for Game 3 after a flagrant 2 foul in Game 2.

Draymond Green was also ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 of the series.

The Warriors will now face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round.

The Mavs and Suns will play Game 7 of their series on Sunday night in Arizona to decide who will ultimately advance to play the Warriors.

The Warriors missed the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, but prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five straight times and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

