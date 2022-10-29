Skip to main content
Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne have reported disturbing news about Josh Primo, who the San Antonio Spurs recently waived.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the NBA world was stunned that the San Antonio Spurs waived 19-year-old, Josh Primo.  

He was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was abruptly released.

On Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported the disturbing details of why Primo was released. 

Wojnarowski: "ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Josh Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women:"

When Primo was released, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement: "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Gregg Popovich was also vague when asked about what happened before they played the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. 

Via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News: "Asked what led to the release of Primo, Pop said, "Have you all gotten the statement we've made? That's all I choose to say about that right now. We are just going to stick with what we told you all."

Based on the report from ESPN, it makes sense why they were not very open about the reasons for his release. 

Primo played in 50 regular season games during his rookie season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He had played in four games this season (before being released) and averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.  

On Friday night, Primo shared a statement to ESPN. 

USATSI_16893387_168388303_lowres
News

Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19323876_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18338385_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17780467_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290629_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Where Minnesota Timberwolves Stand Early On In 2022-23 NBA Season - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17522317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17977880_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Hornets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar