Doc Rivers, Key NBA Figures Spotted at EuroBasket
NBA training camp is just one month away.
Last summer, the NBA had a flock of players, coaches, and executives out in France for the Summer Olympics. This time around, there are league representatives at EuroBasket.
Which Teams Have Personnel at EuroBasket?
Milwaukee Bucks
Jon Horst, Doc Rivers, and Darvin Ham are reportedly around for EuroBasket, which is far from a surprise.
The Bucks’ most notable player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is one of the most recognizable NBA players at the games this summer. Antetokounmpo is the lone Milwaukee player representing his team while playing for Greece.
This upcoming NBA season is a critical one for Giannis and the Bucks. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Giannis’ future in Milwaukee. It didn’t help that the Bucks lost in the playoffs and waived Damian Lillard shortly after.
Clearly, the Bucks don’t want to part ways with their MVP-caliber star. Supporting him at EuroBasket is obviously a logical move for the team’s brass.
Los Angeles Lakers
Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and Kurt Rambis have reportedly shown up.
Again, no surprises here. The Lakers’ superstar mid-season acquisition Luka Doncic is representing Slovenia on a national stage this summer. After picking up Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers locked in Luka with a long-term extension recently.
The Lakers are showing their current and future face of the franchise the love as he navigates through his EuroBasket journey.
Portland Trail Blazers
Chauncey Billups is there.
The star guard-turned-head coach is getting an outside look at his new-ish forward, Deni Avdija.
Representing Israel, Avdija is getting some reps before entering his second season with the Trail Blazers. Leading up to the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Avdija had wrapped up a four-year run with the Washington Wizards.
During his final season in Washington, Avdija had averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He was shooting 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
In his first season with the Blazers, Avdija appeared in 72 games, collecting 54 starts. He posted averages of 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while hitting on 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Sacramento Kings
BJ Armstrong and Doug Christie are seeing their latest addition.
Dennis Schroder joins the Kings’ organization after spending time with three different teams last season. He started the year with the Brooklyn Nets, before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors. After a short run with the Warriors, Schroder joined an up-and-coming Detroit Pistons team.
When he hit the free agency market this summer, Schroder gained a lot of interest from the Kings. He struck a sign-and-trade scenario, which sent him back out West with a new three-year deal, worth $44 million.
For the time being, Schroder is competing with Germany, alongside Orlando Magic teammates Tristan Da Silva and Franz Wagner.
Denver Nuggets
Josh Kroenke of the Denver Nuggets’ organization was seen getting a look at several players.
The Nuggets have three players in the mix. Vlatko Cancar is representing Slovenia, while the MVP center Nikola Jokic is suited up for Serbia.
The Nuggets also have Jonas Valanciunas representing their team this time around, as he suits up for Lithuania. Last year, Valanciunas played for two different franchises. His run with the Kings would last 32 games. He averaged nine points and seven rebounds during that time.
While there were some questions about Valanciunas’s commitment to the NBA moving forward, the veteran center plans to give it a try with Denver for his 14th NBA season. The Nuggets will be Valanciunas’s sixth team since entering the league in 2011.