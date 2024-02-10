Doc Rivers Made NBA History In Hornets-Bucks Game

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

The Bucks dominated for the entire night and won the game by a score of 120-84.

Damian Lillard returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence and led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Head coach Doc Rivers was in his seventh game at the helm for Milwaukee, and he also made NBA history with the victory by moving ahead of Larry Brown (1,098) for eighth on the all-time wins list.

Following Brown, the next head coach for Rivers to pass will be Phil Jackson (1,155).

Via The NBA: "Congrats to @DocRivers of the @Bucks for moving to 8th all-time in coaching wins!"

In addition to Milwaukee, Rivers has also been the coach of the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers over his 25 seasons.

He helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the victory, the Bucks improved to 34-19 in 53 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games and have gone 22-6 in the 28 games they have played in Wisconsin.

Following Friday's victory over the Hornets, the Bucks will remain at home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.