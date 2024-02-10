Skip to main content

    Doc Rivers Made NBA History In Hornets-Bucks Game

    Doc Rivers made NBA history in Friday's game.

    On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin. 

    The Bucks dominated for the entire night and won the game by a score of 120-84. 

    Damian Lillard returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence and led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

    Head coach Doc Rivers was in his seventh game at the helm for Milwaukee, and he also made NBA history with the victory by moving ahead of Larry Brown (1,098) for eighth on the all-time wins list

    Following Brown, the next head coach for Rivers to pass will be Phil Jackson (1,155).

    Via The NBA: "Congrats to @DocRivers of the @Bucks for moving to 8th all-time in coaching wins!"

    In addition to Milwaukee, Rivers has also been the coach of the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers over his 25 seasons. 

    He helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

    With the victory, the Bucks improved to 34-19 in 53 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    They are 4-6 over their last ten games and have gone 22-6 in the 28 games they have played in Wisconsin.

    Following Friday's victory over the Hornets, the Bucks will remain at home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening. 

    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.