Does Anthony Davis' Injury History Add Concern With Latest Setback?
Anthony Davis offered the Dallas Mavericks an injury scare on Wednesday night.
The veteran star was in clear discomfort late into the first quarter. At first, he took a seat on the bench, but it wasn’t long before he was headed back to the Dallas locker room. After getting evaluated by the medical staff at halftime, Davis was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup.
Does Anthony Davis Have a Concerning History?
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Davis was known to be dealing with a setback. He was listed on the official NBA injury report due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. His status was probable and eventually available.
For Davis, this season isn’t the only time he’s dealt with an Achilles-related injury. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, Davis was battling an Achilles injury during his run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Davis facing the setback for several months throughout that season, it didn’t escalate to anything worse.
And Davis ended up playing in 76 games for the Lakers that year. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 3.5 assists per game.
Injuries have plagued Davis throughout his career, and he’s battled multiple setbacks since getting traded to the Mavericks midway through last year. Unfortunately, the fresh start for the 2025-2026 season has been affected by early setbacks already.
Following Wednesday’s game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Davis “tried to return” to continue facing the Indiana Pacers. Ultimately, the Mavericks ruled him out.
“Didn't want to take any chances," Kidd told reporters. "We'll see how he feels moving forward."
The Mavericks certainly need Davis to pan out since sending Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in a trade for him. Last year, Davis appeared in just nine games for the Mavs. While he looked promising within the system in a limited time, Davis still has to find consistency in Dallas.
He was on the right track this season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks. However, there might be some missed time moving forward. The Mavericks should be able to offer more clarity on Davis soon, but the veteran’s past injury history doesn’t seem to threaten his current status.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.